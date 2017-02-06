First NBC Bank Holding in New Orleans has appointed an industry veteran as its new CEO. The $4.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that Carl Chaney had agreed to take on the role, pending regulatory approval. Chaney would succeed Buck Moyse, who had been interim CEO since Ashton Ryan relinquished the post in December. Chaney is vice chairman of JTS Capital Group, a firm created to buy and manage loan portfolios. He is best known for serving as CEO of Hancock Holding from 2006 to 2014, a period when the Gulfport, Miss., company’s asset size grew from $6 billion to $21 billion. He was also at the helm when the Hancock bought Whitney Bank. Chaney “has a proven track record and invaluable industry experience," Shivan Govindan, First NBC's chairman, said in the release. "We look forward to … leveraging his expertise to strengthen First NBC's operational foundation, maintain and grow our customer relationships and enter the next chapter in [our] history.” The hiring comes weeks after First NBC agreed to sell nine branches and about $1.3 billion in loans to Hancock in a deal that should increase First NBC’s regulatory capital ratios by 300 to 400 basis points. First NBC said on Monday that the transaction is on track to close by the end of March. Chaney’s hiring is the latest in a series fast-moving of events at the company.

First NBC warned in October that regulators had "deemed it to be in troubled condition." At June 30, First NBC's Tier 1 risk-based ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were both below 7.3%. Earlier this year the company restated several years of financial reports, reducing capital by $99.2 million.