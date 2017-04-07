First NBC Holding’s founding CEO has resigned.
The $3.6 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that Ashton Ryan stepped down as its president a day earlier. Ryan, who will remain in an advisory role, also resigned from the New Orleans company’s board.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In