KeyCorp in Cleveland continues to reap the benefits of buying First Niagara Financial Group in Buffalo, N.Y.
The $136 billion-asset company reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $398 million. The numbers were skewed by Key’s July 2016 purchase of the $40 billion-asset First Niagara, which added about 300 branches in four states.
