WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's surprise decision to resign in mid-October will enable President Trump to more rapidly reshape the Fed, paving the way for it to roll back post-crisis reforms.

Fischer's departure will leave four vacancies on the seven-member Fed board. Trump's first Fed nominee, Randal Quarles as vice chairman of banking supervision, is expected to be approved by the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, and he is likely to clear the full Senate soon thereafter. Once Trump's remaining three nominees are named and confirmed, his picks will represent a majority of the Fed board.