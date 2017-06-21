Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee approved several bills Thursday designed to boost the private flood insurance market.

One bill (H.R. 2246) would allow commercial firms and small businesses to opt-out of buying policies from the National Flood Insurance Program.

