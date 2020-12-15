Florida group looks to form bank

A group with ties to an investment company in Clearwater, Fla., is looking to form a bank.

Organizers of Waterfall Bank submitted an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday for deposit insurance.

Waterfall Bank would be based in the Waterfall Building, which is operated by Waterfall Capital Investments. The company “directs the deployment of capital for a small group of family offices” with a focus on real estate, hospitality, health care and private lending, according to its website.

A trademark application for the bank was recently filed by Virginia Hines, Waterfall Capital’s general counsel.

The FDIC application wasn’t immediately available, and a message left for Hines wasn’t returned.