Executives at F.N.B. Corp. are optimistic about early efforts to retain lenders and borrowers from its most recent acquisition.

The Pittsburgh company bought Yadkin Financial in Raleigh, N.C., in March for $1.5 billion. Looking back at the first full quarter since the deal’s closing, executives at the $31 billion-asset F.N.B. expressed confidence that they can start winning clients from other institutions in North Carolina.