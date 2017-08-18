The already crowded American market for cryptocurrency exchanges is about to get a new entrant.

The Japanese exchange bitFlyer, the largest bitcoin startup in its home country, announced Friday that it plans to expand to the United States by opening a San Francisco-based exchange this fall. Kraken and Coinbase's GDAX, two leading U.S. digital asset exchanges, are based in San Francisco.

Given the dramatic increase in the prices of bitcoin, ether and many other blockchain assets—the total market value has climbed to more than $142 billion, from a mere $18 billion on Jan. 1—it makes sense that some exchanges are looking to expand into new markets.



The initial version of bitFlyer's U.S. platform is designed primarily for experienced traders and institutions. But it will also be open to retail investors who live in one of the 37 states where bitFlyer can do business. bitFlyer

Although bitFlyer is headquartered in Japan, CEO Yuzo Kano said in a news release that his vision "was always to create a global company, and I am excited that the U.S. will be its first step toward global expansion. Bitcoin is a global currency, [and] now our exchange will be global too."

The initial version of the U.S. platform is designed to appeal primarily to experienced traders and institutions by allowing more complex orders such as limit, market, stop and stop-limit orders, according to a bitFlyer spokesman. But it will be open to retail investors as well, provided they live in one of the 37 states where bitFlyer is approved to do business.

New York, whose regulatory regime for digital-currency businesses is the most stringent in the U.S., is one of the states whose residents bitFlyer is not yet allowed to serve.

There is another limitation of bitFlyer USA, as the new operation is known. While the Japanese exchange supports trading in multiple cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin Cash, a new digital coin that resulted from a "fork" of the original in early August—the American platform will be limited at launch to simple bitcoin-to-dollar and dollar-to-bitcoin trades.

But bitFlyer intends to add support for other assets, and continue to pursue expansion into the rest of the U.S., after launch, according to the release.

"There is a concept of 'Mrs. Watanabe' in the Japanese forex market; she is the personification of household trading in Japan," said bitFlyer's chief operating officer, Bartek Ringwelski. "[And] bitFlyer aims to be the first exchange to allow U.S. bitcoin traders to trade with Mrs. Watanabe."