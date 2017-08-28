Print Email Reprints Share

Nashville might be getting its first new bank since 2008.

A group of former Avenue Financial and Metropolitan Bank executives are looking to open Studio Bank. The group said in a press release Friday that it is seeking approval from the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions so it can submit a formal application and start raising money for the proposed bank.

