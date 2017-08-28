Nashville might be getting its first new bank since 2008.
A group of former Avenue Financial and Metropolitan Bank executives are looking to open Studio Bank. The group said in a press release Friday that it is seeking approval from the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions so it can submit a formal application and start raising money for the proposed bank.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In