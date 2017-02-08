A former executive at Tennessee Commerce Bank executive has been charged with providing false information to one of the bank’s regulators.
The Office of the Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program said in a press release Tuesday that Lamar Cox, Tennessee Commerce’s former chief operating officer, allegedly helped orchestrate a “posting error” in 2009 that allowed the bank to understate losses tied to the sale of foreclosed properties.
