Bank of New York Mellon has hired former Visa CEO Charles Scharf to replace Gerald Hassell, almost three years after an activist investor group pushed for changes in the company’s strategy.
Scharf, 52, joined the $338 billion-asset BNY Mellon on Monday, the company said in a news release Monday. He became CEO immediately and will succeed Hassell, 65, as chairman on Jan. 1.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In