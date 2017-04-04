Franklin Financial Network in Tennessee has pushed back the termination date for its planned purchase of Civic Bank & Trust for a second time.
The $2.9 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday that it has until Sept. 30 to provide Civic with “reasonably satisfactory” evidence that the Federal Reserve accepted its application for the $30 million acquisition.
