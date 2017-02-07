The top consumer-protection official at the Federal Trade Commission is leaving the agency.
Jessica Rich, director of the FTC’s consumer protection bureau, joined the commission in 1991. She has done stints as deputy director of the FTC’s consumer protection bureau and associate director of its financial practices division.
