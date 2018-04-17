print reprint

It didn't long for a lower tax rate to offset the hit Fulton Financial took late last year after reform legislation passed.

The $20 billion-asset company reported late Tuesday that a lower tax rate swelled its first-quarter profit by $15.6 million. That offset most of the $16 million charge that the Lancaster, Pa., company took in the fourth quarter tied to the revaluation of its deferred-tax asset.

Overall profit rose 14% from a year earlier, to $49.5 million.

"Despite a seasonally weaker first quarter in terms of growth, our financial results benefited from a favorable interest rate environment, stable credit conditions, and a reduction in non-interest expenses,” E. Philip Wenger, Fulton's chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

Loans increased by 5.4% to $15.7 billion, while deposits rose by 3.6% to $15.4 billion. Fulton, which has a 102% loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, had to rely on some brokered deposits to fund its loan growth.

Loan growth reflected double-digit increases in residential and construction lending.

Net chargeoffs totaled $4 million, or 0.1% of annualized average loans, at March 31. Nonaccrual loans rose 5% to $123 million, though they represented only 0.78% of total loans.

Fulton Financial, led by CEO E. Philip Wenger, reported higher loan and deposit totals in the first quarter.
Fulton Financial, led by CEO E. Philip Wenger, reported higher loan and deposit totals in the first quarter.

John Reosti

