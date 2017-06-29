Funding Circle, an online small-business lender based in London, announced Thursday that it has added two new executives to its U.S. operations.
Joanna Karger is the firm’s new U.S. head of capital markets. She has more than 30 years of experience working in capital markets, and most recently served as an executive vice president at Renew Financial, according to Funding Circle.
