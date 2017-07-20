House and Senate lawmakers formally filed resolutions on Thursday to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule, but there were early signs that enacting them may prove challenging.
Under the Congressional Review Act, lawmakers require just a simple majority in both chambers to overturn an agency's rule within 60 legislative days of its publication in the Federal Register. While that process is expected to be relatively straightforward in the House, the Senate remains a question mark.
