WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., suggested Tuesday that the National Flood Insurance Program should boost its insurance coverage to $427,000 from $250,000 in an effort to put it on sounder fiscal footing.
The suggestion from the conservative lawmakers sets up a potential battle with industry groups, however, who are lobbying to reduce the program's role in order to boost private market participants' role.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In