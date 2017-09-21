WASHINGTON – Democrats have striven to paint recent scandals at Wells Fargo and Equifax as prime examples of why a regulatory rule banning mandatory arbitration agreements should be upheld, but Republicans are not wavering on their desire to overturn it.

The House has already passed a bill under the Congressional Review Act to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule. But it’s unclear if Republicans in the Senate have the votes, or whether they can find the floor time before their window to act closes.