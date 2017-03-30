WASHINGTON — Private market mortgage insurance companies should better align their buyback and rescission policies with those of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said this week.
In a report issued Wednesday, the agency noted that the government-sponsored enterprises continue to "improve the quality and efficiency of the loan origination process" while reducing their risk of loan buybacks.
