The bank-owned person-to-person network, Zelle, formally went live Monday, enabling direct transfer of funds across 30 U.S. financial institutions over the course of the next 12 months. There are a lot of questions around whether it can compete with the current kings of P-to-P — Venmo and its parent company PayPal — but Zelle may not be aiming to take them head-on just yet.

Venmo is known to be most popular among millennials, who feel at home with its social-media-like interface. But banks have a different and potentially larger addressable market, starting with the over 86 million U.S. mobile banking customers.