Higher interest rates, a lower provision for loan losses and lower expenses helped Wintrust Financial in Rosemont, Ill., offset a major drop-off in mortgage revenues in the first quarter.

The $25.7 billion-asset company reported earnings of $58.4 million, or $1 a share, in the first quarter, up 19% from a year earlier. It had been expected to earn 90 cents per share, according to the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

