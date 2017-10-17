Comerica reported strong profits in the third quarter as higher yields on loans and improved cost control more than offset slight declines in loan balances and earning assets.

The Dallas company said Tuesday that it earned $226 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, an increase of nearly 52% from the same period last year. Its earnings per diluted share of $1.26 came in seven cents above consensus estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet Research Systems.