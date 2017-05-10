Print Email Reprints Share

James Herbert will remain at the helm of First Republic Bank for three more years.

The San Francisco company announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract with its longtime chief executive. Herbert, 72, will remain chairman and CEO through Dec. 31, 2020. After that, he will serve as executive chairman through 2025.

