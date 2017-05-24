WASHINGTON — House Democrats are asking Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer John Cryan for documents related to two internal reviews, one involving a Russian money laundering scheme and another into accounts held by President Trump and his family.

Deutsche Bank agreed to a $630 million settlement with the U.S. and the U.K. earlier this year in connection with a trade matching scheme to help Russian clients convert rubles into dollars. The bank has also raised eyebrows by reportedly lending roughly $340 million to Trump and his businesses when most other banks were turning him away.