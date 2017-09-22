Live Oak Bancshares is used to finding opportunities, but the Wilmington, N.C., company’s latest expansion came about after it was contacted by two experienced lenders.

The $2.2 billion-asset company has hired Lisa Forrest and Heather Endresen, who recently left Banc of Califonia, to create a group to finance clients’ mergers and acquisitions. The decision, which came months after the bankers approached Live Oak with a pitch to form the business, allowed Live Oak to formalize a service it was already offering on a case-by-case basis.