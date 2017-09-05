At the end of a yearslong project to remediate its anti-money-laundering compliance systems, Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust CEO Angel Medina wondered if it was worth all the trouble and expense.

But he eventually decided, with its consent order terminated earlier this summer, that the $1.6 billion-asset bank in Coral Gables, Fla., will seek to turn the pain and agony it endured into a competitive advantage — namely, being a bank that can confidently seek out affluent, but high-risk, clientele that rivals might be afraid to serve in the current regulatory environment.