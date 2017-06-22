Mergers often make a seller’s investors cheer — and its employees fret.
Acquisitions typically give buyers a chance to cut costs and improve efficiency by closing branches and reducing headcount. Total employees at banks with less than $10 billion in assets have fallen by nearly 23%, due in part to consolidation, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
