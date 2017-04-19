Huntington Bancshares in Columbus, Ohio, reported higher quarterly earnings that reflected its ability to integrate FirstMerit.
The $100 billion-asset company said Wednesday that its first-quarter profit rose 21% from a year earlier to $208 million. Excluding costs tied to last year’s acquisition of FirstMerit, earnings per share met the average estimate of 21 cents compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
