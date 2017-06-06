The Independent Community Bankers of America has filed a brief supporting the American Bankers Association’s field-of-membership lawsuit against the National Credit Union Administration.
The ABA's lawsuit, filed on Dec. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenges revisions to the field-of-membership regulation that the NCUA adopted in early December. The ABA filed a motion for summary judgment late last month.
