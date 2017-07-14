Rep. Jeb Hensarling on Friday continued the drumbeat of Republican attacks on the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, this time saying Richard Cordray should resign if he will not commit to serving his full term.

“If Director Cordray wishes to issue midnight rules, to hire or adjust the status of CFPB employees, to obligate CFPB funds, or to accelerate agency investigations, he should first commit to serving his full term," Hensarling said in a release. "If he will not do so, the honorable course of action would be to resign and leave such decisions to his successor.”