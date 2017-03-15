Scott Heitkamp is set to chair the Independent Community Bankers of America at what will likely be a pivotal time for the banking industry.
Look no further than a meeting Heitkamp attended last week hosted by President Trump at the White House. While regulatory relief was the main topic, Trump and his advisers also sought feedback from attendees on the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and appointments for key agency posts.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In