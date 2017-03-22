Executives and directors continue to capitalize on the post-election surge in bank stocks.
Insiders have been steadily selling shares over the last four months. For instance, insiders at 243 banks covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods have reduced their holdings by 103 million shares, valued at nearly $24 billion, since early November.
