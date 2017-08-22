WASHINGTON — Bank earnings jumped 10.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier, to $48.3 billion, boosted by rising net interest income as banks kept expenses in check, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday.

The agency’s Quarterly Banking Profile said net interest income rose 9.1% from a year earlier, or $10.3 billion, while the net interest margin rose to 3.22%, from 3.08%. Noninterest income rose 1%, to $66.8 billion. Meanwhile, noninterest expenses rose 3.3%, to $108.6 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2016.