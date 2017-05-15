Just over a year after taking the helm at TCF Financial, Craig Dahl is facing his most daunting business challenge to date: reinventing the company’s struggling auto business.

It is a significant shift for the Wayzata, Minn., company. TCF entered the auto lending business in 2011 and aggressively built it into a fee machine, selling off low-quality loans and keeping better credits on its books. Gains on the sales quickly became an important — and mostly reliable — source of revenue.