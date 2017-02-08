In a straight-laced industry, William Cooper stood out for his brazenness. The longtime chairman and CEO at TCF Financial, who died Tuesday at the age of 73, once sued the Federal Reserve and often used colorful language to describe Washington regulators.
But those who worked with Cooper — both as colleagues and competitors — say that beneath the rough exterior was a bank CEO who always maintained a soft spot for TCF’s working-class customer base.
