WASHINGTON — As the Trump administration enters its sixth month in office, it has yet to name a nominee to the Federal Reserve Board who has experience with community banks — a legal requirement that experts say may be complicating the president’s ability to fill vacant seats on the central bank.

“Vacancies at the Fed are a huge problem, and it’s been a problem that has been extending in [recent] decades,” said Peter Conti-Brown, assistant professor of legal studies and business ethics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. “If the reports are true that is not for a want of trying that the Trump administration is not filling this vacancy, then you get a much better sense of what the source of the barrier is.”