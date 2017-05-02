WASHINGTON — President Trump reiterated his promise this week to ease banking rules in a meeting with more than 100 community bankers, but there is substantial skepticism of when he may be able to deliver on those promises given the delays in nominating key regulators to vacant seats.

Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, said that lost amid the ballyhoo around the administration’s real or perceived accomplishments in its first 100 days was the true purpose of what that milestone is meant to signify: the time necessary to nominate and confirm the personnel for important positions in the government.