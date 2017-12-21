JPMorgan Chase has named Peter Scher, global head of corporate responsibility, to its operating committee.

In a message to employees Thursday morning, Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon described the move as an effort to “ensure the most effective and coordinated approach” to government relations and community engagement. The change takes effect immediately.

“I am very excited that Peter will be joining our operating committee in providing his advice and counsel on a range of business and policy issues,” Dimon said.

With the addition of Scher, JPMorgan’s operating committee expands to 11 members, including the CEOs of the company’s four major business lines. Bloomberg News

In his current role, Scher oversees the New York megabank’s work on public policy issues, as well as philanthropy, sustainable finance and nonprofit engagement. He also serves as chairman of the company’s mid-Atlantic region, and heads the JPMorgan Chase Institute, a research unit that focuses on economic policy.

Scher joined JPMorgan in May 2008. He previously worked at the law firm Mayer Brown, and before that held senior-level positions in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Department of Commerce.

