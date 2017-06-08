JPMorgan Chase said Thursday that Matt Zames is stepping down as chief operating officer, a move that narrows the list of potential successors for CEO Jamie Dimon.
Dimon announced the move in a company memo. No replacement was named; instead, the business units that reported to Zames — JPMorgan’s chief investment office, as well as global technology, operations and strategy — have been reassigned to other executives.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In