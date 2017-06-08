Print Email Reprints Share

JPMorgan Chase said Thursday that Matt Zames is stepping down as chief operating officer, a move that narrows the list of potential successors for CEO Jamie Dimon.

Dimon announced the move in a company memo. No replacement was named; instead, the business units that reported to Zames — JPMorgan’s chief investment office, as well as global technology, operations and strategy — have been reassigned to other executives.

