WASHINGTON — Banks could get an official breather from Operation Choke Point as early as next week.
U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler is set to rule on whether to halt the controversial policy, in which the Justice Department and federal regulators allegedly pressured banks to cut off ties with certain targeted industries, including payday lenders.
