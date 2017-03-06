The Justice Department plans to defend President Trump's executive authority by siding with PHH Corp. in the mortgage lender's contentious case alleging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional.

In a filing made late last week, the Justice Department said it would file a friend-of-the-court brief no later than March 17. The motion appears to indicate that the White House intends to resolve the fate of CFPB Director Richard Cordray through the courts rather than through an action by the president, lawyers said.