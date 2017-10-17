Print Email Reprints Share

TD Bank believes it may be able to court more small businesses by helping their owners manage money more effectively.

The $291 billion-asset unit of TD Bank Group in Toronto has agreed to invest $3 million over the next three years as part of a partnership with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

