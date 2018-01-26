KeyCorp in Cleveland has named Kim Manigault as its new chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Manigault will be responsible for advocating for a diverse workforce and overseeing the long-term planning and execution of related initiatives, the $137.7 billion-asset Key said Thursday. She is replacing Poppie Parish, who retired from Key at the end of last year.

Kim Manigault headed the engagement and diversity and inclusion efforts for the finance department at KeyCorp.



"KeyBank has long been recognized as a leader in workplace and supplier diversity for our industry," Beth Mooney, the company's chairman and CEO, said in a press release. "From the boardroom to the backroom, I am proud of the culture we have at Key. Kim is the perfect leader to build on this record."

Building a diverse workforce has been a cornerstone of Mooney’s tenure as CEO. Women and minorities make up more than a third of Key’s leadership team and 44% of its board.

Manigault will join the diversity and inclusion team, which is part of Key’s corporate center, and will report to Trina Evans, direct of corporate center.

Manigault previously was chief financial officer for the company’s technology and operations organization. In that capacity, she implemented technology business management processes. She also headed the engagement and diversity and inclusion efforts for the finance department.