KeyCorp’s third-quarter profit more than doubled from the same period last year, thanks largely to the Cleveland company’s 2016 acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group.

The $136.7 billion-asset company said Thursday that it earned $349 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, up 112% from last year’s third quarter. (The acquisition of Buffalo-based First Niagara closed in last year’s fourth quarter).