WASHINGTON — Revelations about a 2012 leak of confidential information by a now-former regional Federal Reserve Bank president could further embolden Congress to restrict the central bank.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffery Lacker’s abruptly resigned Tuesday after admitting that he had improperly confirmed a 2012 leak of confidential information related to expected Treasury purchasing activities by the Federal Open Market Committee.
