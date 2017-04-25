WASHINGTON — Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are seeking information about KPMG to determine if it lived up to its professional obligations when it decided not to disclose fake accounts that Wells Fargo’s employees were creating for customers.

The Massachusetts Democrats, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, sent a letter to KPMG in October of last year asking about its roll in auditing Wells Fargo between 2011 and 2015 and whether there were Sarbanes-Oxley Act violations when the phony accounts, which eventually led to $190 million in fines and restitution, were not disclosed in financial statements.