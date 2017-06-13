Lendio has formed a partnership with Comcast to pitch its online lending-application platform to small businesses.
The South Jordan, Utah, company started the arrangement with the Comcast Business subsidiary in early May, Lendio CEO Brock Blake said in an interview. Lendio is offering its loan platform to Comcast’s customers through email, direct mail and online marketing, he said.
