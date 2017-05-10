Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, N.C., is planning a digital banking joint venture with First Data in New York.
The $1.9 billion-asset Live Oak said in a press release late Tuesday that it will own half of the as-yet-unnamed company. Live Oak and First Data will contribute their digital banking platforms, products, and services to the new firm.
