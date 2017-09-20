Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, N.C., has hired a pair of former Banc of California bankers to create an M&A lending team.

The $2.2. billion-asset Live Oak said in a press release Wednesday that Heather Endresen and Lisa Forrest will serve as senior loan officers in a group that will “help customers understand the process of buying other businesses and the role of financing in structuring a transaction.”