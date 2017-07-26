Popular continued to scale back its exposure to the troubled Puerto Rican government, selling off a $517 million portfolio of sales-tax bonds, the company said Wednesday.
Executives at the San Juan, Puerto Rico, company provided details about the sale during a conference call with analysts to discuss second-quarter earnings. The transaction took place after June 30 and was not reflected in the results.
